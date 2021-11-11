 Crash sends 4 to hospital | TheUnion.com
Crash sends 4 to hospital

Elias Funez
  

A single-vehicle wreck involving a tree off Highway 174, near Bartlett Drive, sent four people to the hospital Thursday morning with injuries ranging from major to moderate. Those involved in the crash ranged in age from young adults to adults, according to Peardale-Chicago Park Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Daniel Ramey. Two people were transported locally, and two to trauma centers. One person was transported by air-ambulance. “This isn’t the first time that this tree has been hit,” Ramey said. “People just need to slow down. Some of the problems that we’ve seen is shadows in this Highway 174 corridor.”
Photo: Elias Funez

