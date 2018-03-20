Crash on Highway 49 in Auburn kills one

A man trying to turn onto Highway 49 from Joeger Road in Auburn was killed in a three-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.

The driver killed was reported to be a 55-year-old from Auburn; his name has not been released pending notification of next of kin. The other two drivers involved were from Grass Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Auburn resident was driving a 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis eastbound on Joeger Road at about 5:40 a.m., said CHP spokeswoman Traci Pierce in a news release. The man drove into the intersection directly in front of a 43-year-old man driving a Ford F-150 truck southbound in the right lane of the highway, according to Pierce. The Grass Valley resident's name was not immediately available.

The truck hit the Mercury's driver's side and then the truck was rear-ended by a 16-year-old Grass Valley girl driving a Toyota RAV-4, the CHP report said. Both the truck and the Mercury came to rest blocking the northbound lanes of Highway 49.

The driver of the Mercury was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the F-150 complained of minor pain and the girl driving the SUV was uninjured, according to the CHP report.

The Auburn area CHP is conducting the investigation and it does not appear alcohol or drugs contributed to the collision, Pierce said.

Recommended Stories For You

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.