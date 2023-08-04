Staff Writer
If you’re of the artistic type—and even if you’re not—The Curious Forge is inviting the public to pitch in on their latest project.
On August 8, the makerspace in Grass Valley will open its doors to those interested in painting ceramic bowls which will be used in Hospitality House’s upcoming Empty Bowl artist and restaurant driven benefit for the local shelter and advocacy group.
Kara Asilanis, co-owner of Curious Forge, said that Tuesday’s meet-up will give community members a chance to exercise their creativity and help produce the bowls needed for the annual event, this year marking its 17th.
“A number of our ceramicists have been making bowls for this event,” said Asilanis. “We probably have 40 to 50 bowls to decorate and we have done this the last number of years. They paint them and we will fire them.
“We invited the public so it’s not just members but members can participate as well. I think we had 20-25 people last year. And we set up tables and provide the glazes. It’s a pretty easy thing to do and to contribute. There’s a lot of bowls and we need to get them all glazed.”
The bowl painting event is first come, first served, and participants will need to register in order to help Curious Forge determine how many bowls will be needed and how many people to expect.
Yvonne Dockter is a local artist who has been lending her ceramic skills to Curious Forge’s efforts. Soon, her works will be painted and glazed and ready for serving.
“People can come if they want,” Dockter said. “We will probably have some underglazes there. People can draw on the bowl and we’ll glaze it with clear so the design can be seen. People love doing that.
“Sometimes there’s really creative people and sometimes they don’t know what to do, and anything is okay. It’s just a lot of fun to get the community involved. And then we fire them, and after they’re fired they will be delivered to Hospitality House and from there they head over to the restaurants.”
Once the bowls have been painted, the crew at Curious Forge will take care of the rest, a process that includes finishing the works in a kiln and getting them to their proper places. Dockter said the process takes about a week from the time of painting.
“Within a week, for sure,” Dockter said. “If we get a lot of people in and get those done we usually wait until there’s a kiln load so we can be more efficient with energy. And that takes a day to cool down, but it will be within the week.”
Hospitality House’s Empty Bowl fundraiser will run September 7 through September 21 at a number of local restaurants. The extensive list of participating eateries includes, but is not limited to; Sopa Thai, Lola at the National Exchange Hotel, Heartwood Eatery, and Friar Tucks. A limited number of tickets will be available for each participating restaurant, and tickets are now officially on sale.
The Empty Bowl fundraiser finds each ticket holder receiving their specially crafted dish in a unique, one of a kind bowl the guest takes home with them.
For more information on Curious Forge and the Empty Bowl painting event please visit thecuriousforge.org/product/pain-empty-bowls or call 530-446-2777. The painting event takes place Tuesday, August 8, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
For more on the Empty Bowl fundraiser, please visit Hospitality House at hhshelter.org.