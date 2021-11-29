 Cowboy Christmas: Penn Valley tradition celebrates 11th year | TheUnion.com
Cowboy Christmas: Penn Valley tradition celebrates 11th year

The Martines Family of Penn Valley hosted the 11th annual Cowboy Christmas late Saturday afternoon at the Penn Valley Shopping Center. Food, hay wagon rides, beverages and Santa were all present for attendees to enjoy.
Photo by John Hart for The Union
Helpers serve food for the free meal that was available at the Cowboy Christmas event.
Photo by John Hart for The Union
Vicki Cambron (left) and Mary May Vereen enjoy the evening.
Photo by John Hart for The Union
A child enjoys their toy from Santa at the annual Cowboy Christmas event.
Photo by John Hart for The Union
Stephanie Martines (left) and Ava Baker stay near the warmth of the fire pit at this year’s Cowboy Christmas event in Penn Valley.
Photo by John Hart for The Union
Santa parked his sleigh and reindeer and greeted people as he walked though the Penn Valley Shopping Center Saturday.
Photo by John Hart for The Union
People enjoy the hay ride wagon pulled by a tractor.
Photo by John Hart for The Union
An old John Deere tractor pulling the hay ride wagon at Cowboy Christmas.
Photo by John Hart for The Union

