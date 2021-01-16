COVID memorial unveiling set for Tuesday

From a release:

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 1:30 p.m. the Nevada County COVID Memorial Group will unveil a memorial to honor the local lives lost to COVID-19. As of this writing, Nevada County has lost 71 community members to the pandemic. This memorial honors the lives that have been lost and offers compassion and support to their families. A cross will be placed on a hillside to honor each victim. Families of the 71 local people are invited to attend.

This event is in conjunction with the nationwide Day of Mourning for all COVID-19 victims. President-elect Biden will lead a memorial to remember and honor lives lost with the ringing of bells and a light show on that day at 2:30 p.m. PST. Church bells will ring county-side at 2:30 p.m. PST.

The Nevada County COVID Memorial will be attended by multi-denominational clergy, the press and local officials. There will be a blessing of the memorial, followed by a national and countywide bell ringing in a national moment of unity and remembrance.

“Due to the unprecedented challenge of this global pandemic, we find the bonds of our community shaken as we struggle to care for the sick and the dying. Many of whom we have been unable to be with, or remember as we would have desired. This memorial represents a step toward recognizing those whom we have lost. They are not gone from our hearts and we give thanks for their lives. May they rest in peace and rise in glory,” said the Rev. Seth Kellermann, Emmanuel Episcopal Church of Grass Valley, in a press release.

The COVID Memorial Group is a grassroots team of local residents who have come together to create this memorial to show support for the families of those who we have lost to COVID-19.

VIP Attendance is limited and masks and social distancing are mandatory.

Please RSVP to Stephanie Nix 925-354-0670.