COVID doesn’t stop Food and Toy Run

Hundreds of motorcyclists descended upon the downtowns of Nevada City and Grass Valley to take part in the annual Nevada County Food and Toy Run, which culminated Saturday at Interfaith Food Ministry instead of the Nevada County Fairgrounds this year. The Food Bank of Nevada County, Interfaith Food Ministry, United Way, Placer Community Action Council, and the Food and Toy Run of Nevada County came together this year to make the event happen.
A Santa biker makes his way to Interfaith Food Ministry off Henderson Street with a bag of toys strapped to his back for donation. IFM offered its facility this year as it is set up for drive-thru drop off and pickups due to COVID-19.
Motorcyclists and volunteers help unpack a trailer full of gifts brought to Interfaith Food Ministry during the 2020 Nevada County Food and Toy Run.
Over 500 motorcyclists took to the streets of Nevada City and Grass Valley to take part in the 2020 Nevada County Food and Toy Run.
Riders drop off their gifts at Interfaith Food Ministry during this year’s Nevada County Food and Toy Run. Food Bank of Nevada County, IFM, United Way, the Placer Community Action Forum, and the Nevada County Food and Toy Run worked together to make the event happen this year.
A bag of gifts is strapped to the back of this motorcycle headed toward Interfaith Food Ministry for the 2020 Nevada County Food and Toy Run.
Roadside spectators cheer on the gift-giving motorcycle cavalcade Saturday along Colfax Avenue.
A cycle-riding Santa unpacks his sleigh full of gifts, towed along during the annual Nevada County Food and Toy Run, at the terminus at Interfaith Food Ministry.
Hundreds of cyclists, many of them bearing gifts, file into the parking lot of Interfaith Food Ministry during Saturday’s food and toy run.
Cyclists drop off their gifts at Interfaith Food Ministry while volunteers help to sort the gifts for the giveaway scheduled to take place following the motorcycle ride.
Motorcyclists dressed in festive attire make their way along Colfax Avenue during the 2020 Nevada County Food and Toy Run.
Motorcyclists bring gifts to Interfaith Food Ministry in Grass Valley, where food and toys were collected for the 2020 Nevada County Food and Toy Run.
