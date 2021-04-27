COVID cases reported at Bear River High School

FROM A RELEASE:

Bear River Families,

The health and safety of our students and staff are our top priority. This email is to inform you of additional COVID-19 cases at Bear River as of (Monday, April 26) afternoon. Please note that these notifications will be delivered via email only from here forward. There will no longer be an accompanying phone message attached to these notifications.

Student #1 – BR, last on campus 4/20

Staff #1 – BR, last on campus 4/14, no close contacts

Student #2 – BR, last on campus 4/22

Public Health has been notified and the individuals are taking further steps in accordance with guidance from NC Public Health and our district COVID-19 protocols and procedures. The individuals and their households have been placed in isolation and they are working with their healthcare provider to take additional steps, including notifying any close contacts.

Individuals identified as having close contact exposure have been notified and have been placed in isolation for 10 days, per protocol. Additionally, locations on campus where these individuals had contact have been properly cleaned and sanitized.

We will update you with additional pertinent information as appropriate. Please continue to monitor your student for symptoms and keep them home if they are experiencing symptoms on the NJUHSD Symptom Checklist. Please notify the school nurse if your student is experiencing symptoms.

If you have questions or concerns related to our COVID safety policies and protocols, please contact the school nurse or your healthcare provider.

If you have additional questions or concerns surrounding these instances please contact myself, the school nurse, or your school’s administration.

Thank you,

Dan Frisella

Assistant Superintendent

Nevada Joint Union High School District