COVID-19 cases temporarily shutters South County Starbucks

A South County Starbucks has closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said.

The Higgins Corner franchise followed state-recommended protocol, and all employees exposed to the patient are self-isolating at home, said Jory Mendes, of the Starbucks Communication Team, in an email.

“As soon as we learned of the diagnosis, we quickly activated our established protocols following all recommended guidelines from public health authorities,” Mendes said. “Due to staffing limitations, the store remains closed until next Wednesday.”

The store will reopen Dec. 2, Mendes said.

According to its website, Starbucks reopened 85% of its stores in the United States — with modifications — less than two months after the virus was brought to national attention in March.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said on the franchise’s website that Starbucks are needed now more than ever to provide “the Third Place” — a safe place for all outside of work and the home.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com.