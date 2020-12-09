COVID-19 cases reach 1,895
The county’s total COVID-19 case count reached 1,895 on Wednesday, a rise of 84 from the day before.
Western county had 1,244 cases, and eastern county had 651. There were 513 active cases on Wednesday, a drop of 28 from the prior day. There have been 1,363 people released from isolation, and 19 deaths.
Cases have continued to climb in the county, and have undergone a sharp rise recently. There were 733 cases on Nov. 10. That reached 929 on Nov. 17, and 1,163 on Nov. 24. There were 1,414 on Dec. 1.
Fourteen people were hospitalized locally Wednesday with COVID-19.
Of the 30,380 tests performed locally, 6.2% of people have tested positive.
Nationwide, there were 15,040,175 total cases, and 285,351 deaths, the CDC states.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
COVID-19 cases reach 1,895
The county’s total COVID-19 case count reached 1,895 on Wednesday, a rise of 84 from the day before.