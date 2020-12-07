COVID-19 cases jump by over 200

The county recorded another death from COVID-19 over the weekend as it saw its total case load climb by over 200.

The total number of cases reached 1,776 on Monday, an increase of 207 from Friday.

Western county had 1,170 cases, and eastern county had 606. There were 582 active cases on Monday, a rise of 132 from last week. There have been 1,177 people released from isolation, and 17 deaths.

Cases have continued to climb in the county, and have undergone a sharp rise recently. There were 733 cases on Nov. 10. That reached 929 on Nov. 17, and 1,163 on Nov. 24. There were 1,414 on Dec. 1.

Eighteen people were hospitalized locally Monday with COVID-19.

Of the 28,805 tests performed locally, 5.8% of people have tested positive.

Nationwide, there were 14,636,914 total cases, and 281,253 deaths, the CDC states.