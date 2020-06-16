COVID-19 cases climb to 57 in county
There are now 57 COVID-19 cases in Nevada County.
The county’s 55 cases on Monday inched up two on Tuesday, with the new cases being in western county.
Eastern county has 41 cases, unchanged since Monday.
Fifty of the county’s cases have recovered. There are six active cases, and one death.
There have been 4,286 coronavirus tests performed in the county.
California has 156,517 COVID-19 cases, and 5,139 deaths linked to the virus.
Nationwide, there are 2,134,973 cases, and 116,854 deaths. The number of recoveries is 583,503.
Nevada County recorded its first case on March 16.
