COVID-19 cases climb to 55 in Nevada County

COVID-19 cases climb to 55 in county

The number of COVID-19 cases for Nevada County climbed to 55 on Monday, the first increase since last Thursday.

Western county now has 14 cases, up from 12 — the first increase it’s had since April 17. Eastern County had its cases grow from 40 to 41 on Monday.

Of the 55 cases, four are considered active. There has been one death. Fifty have recovered.

Support Local Journalism Donate



There have been 4,286 tests performed in the county.

Nevada County recorded its first case on March 16.

Across California, 153,407 cases have been recorded. There have been 5,104 deaths.

Nationwide, there have been 2,111,622 cases and 116,114 deaths.

— The Union staff