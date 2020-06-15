COVID-19 cases climb to 55 in Nevada County
COVID-19 cases climb to 55 in county
The number of COVID-19 cases for Nevada County climbed to 55 on Monday, the first increase since last Thursday.
Western county now has 14 cases, up from 12 — the first increase it’s had since April 17. Eastern County had its cases grow from 40 to 41 on Monday.
Of the 55 cases, four are considered active. There has been one death. Fifty have recovered.
Support Local Journalism
There have been 4,286 tests performed in the county.
Nevada County recorded its first case on March 16.
Across California, 153,407 cases have been recorded. There have been 5,104 deaths.
Nationwide, there have been 2,111,622 cases and 116,114 deaths.
— The Union staff
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User