COVID-19 affects bond in Grass Valley burglary

Ryan Charles Schlager



Grass Valley police say they found two men early Wednesday inside the Tractor Supply store, arresting one of them on scene and the second hours later.

Ryan Charles Schlager, 32, of Nevada City, faces charges of second-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and committing a burglary during a state of emergency, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Officers arrested Brandon James Henslee, 34, of Nevada City, later that day at his home without incident. He faces the same charges, as well as an outstanding warrant, Lt. Joe Matteoni said.

Officers responded around 3:20 a.m. to multiple alarms at the Yuba River Court business. Searching the area on foot, officers found Schlager and Henslee in a car port in a locked area of the yard, Matteoni said.

“They were able to take Ryan Schlager into custody,” he added.

Henslee ran, jumped a fence and escaped, the lieutenant said.

“He had a dirt bike-style motorcycle hidden back there,” Matteoni said.

Officers searched that area, and found a second dirt bike, which they impounded. The other dirt bike, believed to have been used by Henslee, was found during his arrest later that day, Matteoni said.

Schlager and Henslee remained jailed Wednesday. The charge of committing a burglary during a state of emergency is exempt from the zero bail schedule, and a judge increased both their bonds to $200,000, Matteoni said.

