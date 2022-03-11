Courthouse goals: Nevada City Council discusses future of downtown fixture

Nevada City officials argue they should use every tool at their disposal to keep the county courthouse at its current location.

Mayor Duane Strawser said this week that the downtown courthouse is at the top of the list for renovations by state officials. At issue is security, seismic risk reduction, parking and Americans with Disability Act accessibility requirements.

Blaine Corren, public affairs officer with the Judicial Council of California, has said that a study of alternatives for the courthouse is expected to be completed by the end of July.

“The project goes over the factors that council staff is considering,” he said. “After the study and input from local stakeholders in the community, council staff will make a recommendation to the council’s Court Facilities Advisory Committee, who will then consider it and review it, and then make a recommendation to the full council. In addition, before any new courthouse construction project can proceed, it needs approval and funding from the Legislature.”

Stawser told the council at its Wednesday meeting that the courthouse is a business that needs to function as efficiently as any successful business. Considering its condition, the Judicial Council of California is aiming to come up with a safe and secure working environment for staff.





“Our goal is to support that, but keep it in its current location if at all possible,” he said. “I believe the staff members at our court are doing their best to look out for our best interests, and we need to show the path we prefer and that it can be achieved. Parking is one of the priorities, and we are working on that.”

OPTIONS

City Manager Sean Grayson said there are three options.

The first is using the existing buildings. The second would be to demolish the existing structures, and build something new to meet state requirements, while retaining the Art Moderne facade on the current site. The third proposal is to start from scratch and build at a new location.

“We may not love two of the three alternatives,” said Grayson. “But it’s the JCC’s place to make this assessment. We’ve had engineers and Realtors walking the town. We’re trying to be very responsive to the process, so the city is not an obstacle but a part of the process. An economist will will look at the development impact of the courthouse to the community. Everyone in the community knows the courthouse brings a tremendous value. But we don’t have a link that quantifies that value, but there’s value in the steps of the process, as frustrating as they may be.”

Strawser said the economist must show the pros and cons of the courthouse to the local economy.

“And we’re scrambling to look at some properties on the perimeter of the courthouse, what can be done to obtain these properties to allow for expansion,” said Strawser.

Vice Mayor Douglas Fleming said it’s a tough choice to make.

“Everybody is going to be impacted whatever decision is made,” he said. “I think there’s solutions to lessen the impact. Some possibilities — some courts will stay, some courts move. But anything to prevent this building from becoming a ‘zombie building,’ which we don’t own, is going to be a liability for someone to retrofit.”

He added, whatever comes to pass, his hope is state agencies can provide funding to help retrofit the building, enabling a tenant to move in without any concerns.

”Bottom line, we’ll get a court at some level, and that’s exciting. I just hope it stays where it is and everybody works to make it happen.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com