Courthouse decision: Whatever the decision, funding remains far off

Many steps remain in the Nevada County Courthouse project before a decision is reached on whether to relocate it.

Pella McCormick — with the Judicial Council of California, the body that will determine what to do with courthouse — provided a timeline as to how a decision will be reached during a Zoom forum this week.

Three options are on the table: use the existing building; demolish the existing building, and build on the site; and relocate the facility.

“At present, study findings will go to the Project Advisory Group for comments and review at their May 26 meeting and likely they will defer action until the June meeting,” said McCormick. “I hope they select a project option and submit that to the JCC for funding considerations.”

The JCC usually acts on all funding proposals at its July meeting, McCormick said. And if an option is selected, it can then be submitted to the Department of Finance, which initiates a budget process from July to January. The Financial Department determines if it will make it into the governor’s budget by Jan. 10. Then the state Legislature will deliberate on the budget and, if it passes, the governor could sign a budget by July 1, 2023.

“So, best case scenario is July 1, 2023, starts the approval,” said McCormick. “Still, it must go through an acquisition process, where the JCC buys out Nevada County. Then an environmental review must be completed and a design/builder is contracted, followed by an occupancy period and then the closeout.

“In a best case scenario, the project duration is probably six years for a six-room courthouse,” she added.

GROWING NEED

New courthouses were previously funded by court fees and fines, but the need grew over the last few decades that the funding source switched to the state general fund.

The idea of a new Nevada City courthouse has been around since at least since 2012.

“It’s certainly needed,” said McCormick. “It ranks number 3 out of 80 projects, and of those we got funding for nine and hopefully have five of them in this year’s budget.

The JCC did an in-depth study into the condition of the courthouse, determining it is undersized and overcrowded. It also does not measure up well against the JCC’s design standards, which is a benchmark of how to determine how big a courthouse should be — Nevada City’s is 20% below the ideal.

“Nevada City courthouse has some seismic deficiencies, deficiencies on handicap accessibility,” she said. “And it has antiquated mechanical, and fire safety systems. And a big concern: a lack of separate paths of travel for in-custody defendants, judges, court staff and the public. Also, there is a lack of parking.”

But Nevada City Manager Sean Grayson said the city is collaborating with JCC consultants on a parking analysis.

“We have just under 700 parking spots downtown,” he said. “But only 78 of those the JCC considers attributed to the court, considers as part of the new project. So, we looked at all the options of the city’s side; what can be done as off-street parking and there’s a county-owned lot on Main Street. There’s other options as the city expands (parking) into other areas, and the JCC could attribute that to the downtown area. I don’t know if we’ve got the 240 spaces, but we’ve gotten very close.”

