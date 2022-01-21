Court looks toward trial date in fatal shooting case

Six men accused in a November 2020 fatal shooting are set to return to court in March.

A Nevada County Superior Court judge could decide March 11 when a jury will hear the case of six men charged in connection with the death of Shanta Olsen, 36. Authorities say she died in a shootout after counterfeit money was exchanged for marijuana.

Trey Rondal Richard, 23; Dakari Mondell Harris, 22; Devon Deontae Jennings, 21; William Rynell Levise, 31; Ronney Turner, 31; and Laderrick Timothy Wynn, 20, face charges in connection with the shooting. Richard is the only one facing a murder charge. The others face conspiracy and firearms accusations, court records state.

Levise and Wynn are free on bond. Richard, Harris, Jennings and Turner remained held Friday in the Nevada County Jail, reports state.

Gang enhancement accusations have been used by prosecutors to increase bail.





“The gang enhancement creates a problem for five out of six of the defendants,” said defense attorney Michael Phillips, who represents Harris, in a Friday hearing.

Judge Robert Tice-Raskin is expected to hear a series of motions in March.

“I think what I’m hearing is that the people just want to make some progress, and I’m in support of that,” Tice-Raskin said Friday. “We can have this discussion March 11 or the court date shortly thereafter.

“I think it would be in everyone’s interest to come up with a time schedule to file motions for purposes of anticipated trial date, and if necessary we can come up with multiple motion dates,” he added.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com