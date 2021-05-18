Couple with 2 year old arrested on drug, gun charges

A man and his girlfriend who are suspected of selling fentanyl are also facing charges of child neglect after police found a 2-year-old child in their vehicle alongside suspected drugs, guns and cash, authorities said.

Demiah Drake Cook, 25, and Naish James Gerrie, 27, were arrested Monday evening in Grass Valley on multiple felony and misdemeanor counts. Both were charged with drug possession, possession with intent to sell, firearm charges, and a count of child cruelty, records show. Gerrie faces an additional misdemeanor charge related to a previous warrant for being under the influence, records state.

The couple was arrested as a result of a search warrant that was served at their residence by Grass Valley police, according to Sgt. Clint Bates.

The search of the house, on the 13000 block of Allison Ranch Road, resulted in the recovery of around an ounce of fentanyl, two firearms, and drug paraphernalia. Such paraphernalia included ingestion devices like straws and pipes, but also items such as extra packaging material and a weighing scale, objects that often indicate an intent to sell drugs, Bates said.

A third man was found at the residence and was arrested for drug possession, but was later cited and released on misdemeanor charges. That man had been renting an adjoining unit from the couple and did not appear to be engaged in selling narcotics, Bates said.

Cook and Gerrie were not at the residence when it was searched, but were detained in their vehicle a short time later when they drove back to their house, after authorities had set up a surveillance perimeter in the area to locate the suspects, police said.

After positively identifying both individuals, police searched their car and quickly found the couple’s 2-year-old child inside. Additional quantities of fentanyl were also found in the vehicle, along with $2,500 to $3,000 in cash, according to Bates.

Police handed over the 2-year-old to the county’s Child Protective Services agency, Bates said. The child, who appeared to be unharmed, will be medically evaluated as a precaution. CPS will then likely attempt to place the child with a relative of the family, Bates said.

In the event that such efforts prove unsuccessful, the agency may then consider contacting outside child care agencies.

The fact that police found the 2 year old in close proximity to narcotic substances, paraphernalia, and firearms led to the child neglect charges against the couple, Bates said.

The two firearms found at the residence were a .22 caliber revolver and a .40 caliber Glock pistol. One of the weapons belonged to the third man who police released, and all three individuals face charges of possessing a controlled substance while armed, Bates said.

Bates declined to say what had tipped off police that Cook and Gerrie may have been selling narcotics, as the case is still considered an ongoing investigation. Investigators have not yet determined whether the couple were selling fentanyl from their own residence or from another nearby location, he added.

Both Cook and Gerrie remained held Tuesday on bond at the Nevada County Jail. Cook’s bond has been set at $37,000, and Gerrie’s bail is $42,000, records show.

