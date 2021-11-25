Couple uses nonprofit service to record legacy

Like anyone who has been married almost 60 years, Al and Maria Angulo of Grass Valley have often shared their stories with their children and grandchildren. But as age catches up with them, the Angulos began looking for a more permanent way to pass on their stories to coming generations.

During the pandemic, they found a solution though Nevada County Media of Grass Valley. Nevada County Media is local nonprofit that offers county residents a chance to capture their legacy stories on a professionally produced product.

The Angulos turned to Nevada County Media because the organization has a wide variety of production services aimed at keeping the process simple. The couple was given the choice of doing an audio-only or video narration piece (reading a pre-written story) or having a conversation between two people.

They chose the video option so they could tell their relationship story, from how they met and married in 1962 to the present day. In front of the camera, they spoke of their highs and lows, the different places they lived and traveled. And of course, they bragged on their children and grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Using high-quality video recording equipment inside a studio, Nevada County Media captured two hours of the Angulos stories. With the additional editing service, the family received a product fit to give to future generations.

“Pictures and words are great,” says Granddaughter-in-law Stephanie Simpson, “but when you see and hear a story from the actual person, it’s as if they’re still here. Their video will help us remember their movement, gestures, voice patterns, and quirks. Everything that we love about them.”

Nevada County Media Director Ramona Howard says “This sort of professionally recorded story-telling sure beats, recording grandpa on your cell phone in a noisy room.”

Howard notes that Nevada County Media provides reasonable price services to Nevada county residents, between $45 – $85 an hour for audio and $85- $125 for video.

Nevada County Media membership is not required for this service. More details at https://nevadacountymedia.org/our-services

Source: Nevada County Media