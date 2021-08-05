Couple accused of viewing child porn with kids in house

Two people were arrested Wednesday at their Grass Valley residence after authorities say they admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography, with children present in the home.

Cara Kaye Magliocca, 23, and Maxwell Joseph Vierra, 22, were arrested Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Helen Drive. Magliocca and Vierra are being charged with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and criminal conspiracy to commit those offenses, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. All three charges are felonies.

Unspecified quantities of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were also located at the couple’s residence, said Andrew Trygg, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, in a press release.

Deputies also discovered two children in the same room as the drugs, Trygg said. Child Protection Services were called and the children were taken into protective custody immediately, with CPS also mounting a Drug Endangered Child investigation to determine whether or not the parents should retain subsequent custody of the children.

Magliocca and Vierra were arrested as a result of a weeks-long investigation by the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit, Trygg said. That investigation was conducted after authorities received a report of child pornography possession and distribution, which the Sheriff’s Office determined was associated with a specific Internet Protocol (IP) address. That IP address was in turn traced to Magliocca and Vierra’s home address on Helen Drive, allowing detectives to obtain search warrants for the residence.

Detectives located numerous electronic devices containing child pornography at the couple’s residence, and Magliocca and Vierra both later admitted to having downloaded, uploaded, and viewed child pornography, Trygg said.

The Sheriff’s Office declined to release further specifics as to the investigation that culminated in the arrests, citing the ongoing nature of the case, as well as the need to protect confidential investigative techniques.

Both Magliocca and Vierra remained in custody Thursday at the Nevada County Jail with bail set for each at $200,000, records show.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com

Cara Kaye Magliocca

