County works through Phase 1A as state expands eligibility

FOR UPDATES ON COVID-19 VACCINES IN NEVADA COUNTY http://www.mynevadacounty.com/3148/Get-Vaccine-Information For questions on which vaccination tier you fall into: call 211 Connecting Point at 1-833-DIAL211 to speak to a local call center agent, 24/7 in English or Spanish.

The California Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that, “as demand subsides among health care workers,” individuals 65 and older are the next group eligible to receive the vaccine.

This announcement came one week after the state announced counties would have greater flexibility to administer vaccines to lower-priority groups — all tiers of Phase 1A, rather than only frontline health care and long-term care facilities — “after appropriate efforts to reach highest priority groups” or if it would prevent waste as doses approached expiration.

According to Wednesday’s release, Phase 1A remains the highest priority, however.

As of Thursday, Nevada County has received just over 3,000 vaccines total, according to Public Health. This represents around half of the doses needed to get through Phase 1A in the county.

“Right now, Nevada County is busy vaccinating the more than 6,000 people who are in the state’s Phase 1A,” states a Thursday post on the county’s Facebook page. “Everyone age 65+ will be eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1B.”

Per Public Health, the county has 28,000 residents 65 and older, over twice the state average.

As of Thursday, Nevada County Public Health lists all groups which make up Tiers 1 and 2 of Phase 1A as currently receiving vaccines.

Tier 1 includes people such as frontline staff at hospitals, residential and long-term care facilities, and workers in dialysis centers or emergency medical services. Tier 2 includes non-residential mental health and substance use disorder treatment facilities; home health care; all tiers of primary care clinics; and community health workers and public health field staff.

Tier 3 — next in line and the final tier of Phase 1A — will include dental and specialty clinics; mortuary, cemetery, and coroner staff; and laboratory and pharmacy staff not in higher tiers.

ELIGIBILITY ALERT SYSTEM

According to a state Department of Public Health release, a new system is expected to launch next week which will let people know if they are eligible to receive a vaccine — and, if not, to register for an email or text message to alert them when they become eligible.

“A second phase of that system will help counties, cities and others run mass vaccination events,” read the release. “This will include a way for eligible members of the public to schedule their vaccination appointments at those events.”

It went on to explain that such mass vaccination centers were just one way people would be receiving vaccines. Pending availability, people will also be able to be vaccinated by their doctor or pharmacy, as with most other vaccinations.

