County to open vaccine clinic at Sierra College

Nevada County Public Health has announced that it will open a new vaccine clinic Tuesday.

The new clinic will be in the gymnasium at Sierra College’s Grass Valley campus, at 250 Sierra College Drive. The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, according to a news release.

According to the release, the new clinic plans to offer 210 appointments per day during those five days per week, and administer the Moderna vaccine.

Appointments for the new clinic’s first five weeks were added to MyTurn Thursday.

Nevada County Director of Public Health Jill Blake said, “We currently have enough to support their operations” based on doses being allocated to our local health jurisdiction, and that supply is also forecast to increase within the next two months.

On the state Department of Health’s contribution to the new clinic, Blake said, “They let us know they had these resources available to counties who needed them, (and) we asked the state to send a team here.”

Blake said that while there are some costs to the county associated with the new clinic, these are “relatively minimal,” as the state will be staffing the clinic and covering equipment costs.

She explained that the state Department of Public Health has a contract with LHI, the parent company of OptumServe, which will operate the new vaccine clinic and currently operates the Grass Valley COVID-19 testing site at 231 Colfax Ave.

In addition, use of the space for the new clinic was donated by Sierra College.

“When we put the (clinic) together at Whispering Pines, this kind of option was not available to counties,” said Blake.

Nevada County Public Health staff oversee the clinical management and administration of the Whispering Pines clinic in Grass Valley, which they opened in February, although some state staff are present, according to Blake.

“We continue to make use of whatever resources the state makes available to us,” said Blake.

“So, when they were offering staffing, we took that to support our Whispering Pines clinic,” she said. “When they offered this version of a clinic, to just come on-site and set up shop, and start vaccinating people, we took advantage of that, too.”

According to Blake, the new clinic’s Tuesday to Saturday schedule was chosen in response to feedback from the community expressing a need for weekend hours.

“We are trying to be as responsive to feedback as we can be, because we want to address and erase any barrier that people have,” said Blake. “For people who want to be vaccinated, we want to make sure that they can access the vaccines easily.”

