County to continue adding vaccine appointments on Fridays

As of Wednesday, 28,553 vaccine doses have been given to Nevada County residents, according to the state COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

The county website has also begun sharing this daily total from the state dashboard, as well as any increase from the previous business day.

On Wednesday, that increase was 608 doses.

The total comes from the state’s record of each vaccinated person’s county of residence, but not necessarily the county they were vaccinated in. Eligibility based on occupation, for example, has applied based on where the individual works, rather than their county of residence.

In a Q&A Wednesday, discussing the accuracy of this total, county Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Kellermann said, “Those numbers are hard to parse out, but we think it all washes out in the end.”

While the total could be boosted by the Nevada County residents who received a vaccine out of county, Kellermann explained, the county’s vaccine rollout has also included people who work in the county and live elsewhere, potentially balancing out.

APPOINTMENTS AND ALLOCATIONS

On the implementation of the MyTurn vaccine appointment system in the county, Nevada County Public Health Director Jill Blake said, “It’s still a work in progress.”

While there are still “glitches,” according to Blake, the state has been responsive to county feedback as these are worked out.

MyTurn is an online system for eligibility notifications and appointment scheduling.

Blake said an automatic notification system is currently being tested. This would directly notify those eligible and registered for MyTurn when new appointments become available.

“We’re asking people to hang in there and wait for that notification component,” said Blake. “But, until then, we are announcing when we’re releasing those appointments, so that people have a heads up.”

Under the current schedule, the county has been uploading appointments for the Whispering Pines Clinic in Grass Valley onto MyTurn at noon Fridays.

“That’ll be consistent at least until that notification function of MyTurn is active,” said Blake. “We’ll probably still have some consistency, but we might vary a bit once we are certain that people are getting notifications.”

