County records 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Nevada County on Tuesday recorded two more COVID-19-related deaths.

The deaths came on the same day the county’s total number of coronavirus cases reached 1,811, an increase of 35 from the prior day.

Western county had 1,200 cases, and eastern county had 611. There were 541 active cases on Tuesday, a drop of 41 from the day before. There have been 1,251 people released from isolation, and 19 deaths.

Cases have continued to climb in the county, and have undergone a sharp rise recently. There were 733 cases on Nov. 10. That reached 929 on Nov. 17, and 1,163 on Nov. 24. There were 1,414 on Dec. 1.

Eighteen people were hospitalized locally Tuesday with COVID-19.

Of the 30,380 tests performed locally, 6% of people have tested positive.

Nationwide, there were 14,823,129 total cases, and 282,785 deaths, the CDC states.