Nevada County learned Tuesday that it is receiving a $25,000 grant from the California Emerging Technology Fund to help low-income residents get discounted Internet service. The money will be used for outreach to let eligible residents know about the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides $30/month toward Internet service and a one-time payment of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet or desk computer. The California Emerging Technology Fund estimates there are about 14,000 households in Nevada County that qualify but have not received the discounts.
The fund previously awarded Nevada County $50,000 to complete an environmental impact review for expanded broadband service. Sunne Wright McPeak, president and chief executive officer of CETF, said her organization awarded both grants in response to the county’s outstanding leadership in broadband expansion.