Staff Writer
The purchase of a 21.48-acre parcel located at 12270 La Barr Meadows and 12022 La Barr Meadows in Grass Valley was approved at a regularly scheduled meeting yesterday within the chambers of the Eric Rood Administrative Building in Nevada City.
The properties were purchased from Jami and James Hopper for $2,661,850 including closing costs, according to Stephen Monaghan, director of information and general services agency.
Several uses for the property were described by Monaghan and Justin Drinkwater, the director of facilities management.
“It is a project we’ve been working on for about 18 months… adjacent to our current operations center for the Public works Department and it’s industrial zoned,” Monaghan said.
Part of the acreage could be used for green waste processing.
“We have a huge need in the community to process all this biomass… we don’t know the longevity of the current location being used at the mine site,” Monaghan said.
A biomass cogeneration project is another possible use for the property.
Cogeneration is the simultaneous production of electricity and heat using a single primary fuel, according to ecowise.com.
“Biomass cogeneration uses waste wood and horticultural materials as fuel… This biomass green energy reduces use of fossil fuels. The electricity and steam generated are used to leverage recycling and energy related business activities… carbon dioxide emissions are also reduced,” according to ecowise.com.
“Using an air current burner, something to get rid of that green waste, and to save costs on hauling it down the hill,” Monaghan said.
Charging stations for county buses, storage and even moving the animal shelter to a centralized location are other possible uses for the property.
“Our transit director has mentioned that they are going full electrification on all their buses and… will need more sites for those electrification charging stations, storage and parking,” Drinkwater said.
The purchase by the county was considered 18 months ago and then the acres came off the market because the seller had a buyer who was interested in purchasing all 32 acres, according to Monaghan.
When the sale fell through, the county resumed negotiations.
Based on the appraised market value, the negotiation was deemed as fair, according to Drinkwater.
Budget(s) approved
The Nevada County fiscal year 2023-2024 Budget, totaling $369,817,435, was approved unanimously with little or no changes since the public hearing where it was presented in detail by Martin Polt, deputy county executive officer and chief fiscal officer and Barry Anderson, management analyst in the CEO’s office.
“I was honored to be part of the budget sub committee this year as the vice chair, Supervisor Hardy Bullock representing District 5 said. “Fifteen meetings. Fifteen days of detailed analysis of the budget. Each dollar and each department head…bringing all the information forward.”
“I commend you for operating that process. It’s comprehensive. It takes a lot of time and preparation,” Bullock said. “I felt very comfortable after I got done with the budget process understanding every element of the budget. … Job well done.”
The fund balances represent the Board of Supervisors’ desire to ensure core services, one-time money for projects such as the $11 million for the solid waste transfer station improvement project on McCourtney Road, as well as for emergencies, economic uncertainties or planned strategic expenditures, according to official reports for the public hearing on June 20.
“It’s not just for this year. It’s the forecasting that goes along with the budget,” Sue Hoek, supervisor for District 4 said. “We look at what it is going to be in five years and on.”
The supervisors also authorized personnel staffing resolution for the fiscal year 2023-2024, a personnel salary resolution and two resolutions to adjust the budget commitments and assignments necessary for the fiscal year 2022/23 and 2023/24.
Polt explained that the county is well below the calculated amount of $94,372,478 as an appropriations limit for Nevada County for 2023/24.
An appropriations limit is essentially a limit on the amount of taxes that can be used in a budget according to Proposition 4 approved by voters in 1979 and added to Article XIII in the California Constitution known as the GANN Limit, according to Polt.
“The 2023-24 proposed County budget estimates an amount of $83,299,447 in appropriations from applicable tax sources, which is well within the calculated spending ceiling limit,” Polt siad.
To ensure that any surplus funds are promptly returned to the people, Proposition 4 also attempts to clarify the fiscal roles played by the various branches (legislative, judicial and executive) and levels (federal, state and local) of government, according to the Legislative Analyst Office.
The budget for the Nevada County Sanitation District No. 1 was also adopted by an unanimous vote by the supervisors.
The Sanitation District budget includes labor, risk management reserve, shared operation, maintenance, capital acquisition and improvement budgets for Lake Wildwood, Lake of the Pines, North San Juan, Gold Creek, Penn Valley, Mountain Lakes Estates, Cascade Shores, Eden Ranch, Higgins Village and Valley Oak Court totaling $10,841,510, according to the staff report.
Tax on Short-Term Vacation Rentals (STRs) is “dead in the water”
Senate Bill 584 (SB 584), authored by Senator Monique Limón representing all of the County of Santa Barbara, was pulled on Monday, so the bill is no longer moving forward, according to Jeffrey Thorsby, senior management analyst for Nevada County.
“It sounds like SB 584 is dead on arrival,” Bullock said.
The bill would have imposed a 15% additional tax for short-term rentals such as AirBnBs throughout the state.
“STR’s are a big component of our local economy in Truckee,” Bullock said. “30 cents on the dollar of everything an STR owner gets would be transformed to other sources…and effectively shut the industry down.”
A Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) of 10% is already imposed on all hotels, motels, campgrounds and short-term rentals in California, and the supervisors were considering sending a letter of opposition to the legislation regarding the harmful implications SB 584 would have on tourism.
“The bill was pulled because the author was not amenable to potential amendments that the Assembly Committee on Housing would have,” according to Thorsby.
Thorsby explained that the letter of opposition could still be signed and filed in case the bill came back or was incorporated into another bill.
“The letter is a joint letter with Placer and Marin County,” Thorsby said.
Grass Valley also had a similar item on their city council agenda.
“That 15% tax would have gone toward a labor-force labor fund which would then have been dedicated to sources where the legislature sees fit,” Thorsby said.
“We would anticipate that there would be a competitive grant process which rural counties specifically and inherently are at a disadvantage… communities in the town of Truckee would also be at a disadvantage given what their AMI [Area Median income] rate is on housing,” Thorsby said.
TOT money is controlled by local entities who can raise or lower it based on the needs of the community... such as snow removal,” Supervisor Lisa Swarthout representing District 3 said.
“An additional 15% that is going to go straight to the state, limits our ability to ever raise the TOT if needed,” Swarthout said. “It’s a one size fits all and doesn’t work.”