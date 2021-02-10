County opens up first MyTurn vaccine appointments

Nevada County’s first COVID-19 vaccine appointments — available through MyTurn, an online system for eligibility notifications and appointment scheduling — went live Wednesday.

In what county officials described as a “small pilot” of the system, 11 appointments were made available Wednesday and all were filled “right away,” according to Nevada County Public Health Director Jill Blake. A similar number is expected to become available Thursday as the system continues to be tested, and a larger availability is expected next week.

“At this time, MyTurn is opening up appointments to Phase 1A and 65+ only,” Blake wrote in an email Wednesday.

To be notified when eligible or schedule an appointment when these are available, register at https://myturn.ca.gov.

Check back for more information.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.