A new location for the western Nevada County Emergency Weather Shelter has been established at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building at 255 S Auburn St in Grass Valley
The shelter opened yesterday at noon and will be open 24/7 through Friday, March 3 at 5:00 pm.
During the day the space will serve as a warming center for all Nevada County residents and will provide heat, power & charging stations, snacks and water, with cots and blankets available.
At night the space will serve as the overnight shelter for unhoused residents (in coordination with Sierra Roots providing meals on top of the services provided during the daytime warming shelter.
Please note: all overnight operations previously at the Nevada City Veterans Hall will shift to the Grass Valley Veterans Building location.