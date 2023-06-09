Nevada County officials posted a notice of intent to purchase real property at 12270 La Barr Meadows Road and 12022 La Barr Meadows Road in Grass Valley for a cost of $2,649,850 this week. The notice was posted to the Nevada County website on Monday.
“It is hereby given that on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be considered, in the Board of Supervisors Chambers of the Eric Rood Administrative Center in Nevada City, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors will meet to consummate the purchase of certain real property described as 22.09 acres located along La Barr Meadows,” the release states.
Jami and Jim Hopper currently own the property, according to county officials.
“It’s early in the process before the meeting on June 27,” Taylor Wolfe, Nevada County Public Information Officer said. “It will most likely be a green waste removal processing plant for county maintained roads.”
Wolfe said that more details will be released in the next weeks and that any purchase of land by the county requires a three week “notice of intent to purchase real property” to be made public.
The proposed purchase of the 22.09 acres is near the current operations center and storage shed owned by the county, according to Wolfe.
In 2020 a 33,000-square-foot pre-engineered main operations building was constructed to house administration offices and fleet maintenance operations near where the current addition is being sought.
Any person wishing to comment on this matter should appear at the public meeting, or may submit written comments to the Clerk of the Board by email to BOS.PublicComment@NevadaCountyCa.gov, or by delivery to Clerk of the Board, 950 Maidu Avenue Suite 200, PO Box 599002, Nevada City, CA 95959, no later than 4:00 p.m. the evening prior to the noticed meeting in order to provide time for the correspondence to be reviewed by the Board members and for it to become part of the public record.
The Board Chair may place reasonable restrictions on the time allowed to any person to speak on these matters.
The resolution and supporting documents will be available 72 hours prior to the meeting for public review at the Clerk of the Board’s Office, 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, CA 95959, prior to the public meeting.
If you have any questions, you may contact the Facilities Department at (530) 265-1238.
According to the County, if you challenge the Board of Supervisors’ determinations or decisions in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public meeting described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Board of Supervisors at, or prior to, the public meeting.
