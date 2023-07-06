Special to The Union
[This is part of a continuing series on Nevada County’s homeless services and attempts to create affordable housing.]
The problem with affordable housing is that it’s not so affordable.
Therefore, Nevada, Placer and Sierra counties, and the municipalities of Grass Valley, Nevada City and Truckee formed a Regional Partnership for Achievable Housing. After several years of work, four master plans for accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and starter homes have been developed.
“You might pay an architect 10 to 15 thousand dollars for a set of plans and these will only cost you $1,200 and save you several months in the development process,” Nicholas McBurney told the Board of Supervisors May 9.
McBurney is the Supervising Plans Examiner for the Nevada County Building Department. He showed the three plans that were released earlier this spring.
Available now are plans for:
- Two-story, one-bedroom, one-bathroom ADU built over a two-car garage
- Single-story, two-bedroom, one-bathroom, single-family home or ADU with or without one-car garage
- Single story, three-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home or ADU with or without two-car garage
Another plan is set to be released soon for a one-story, one-bedroom, one-bath carriage house. The floor plan is about the same as the two-story ADU without the garage, McBurney told The Union in a follow-up email.
Also, a fifth snow-load roofing design will be added to the master plans.
Each master plan comes with a floor plan, elevations and a full bid set of plans for estimates. Square footage in these designs ranges from 600 sq. ft. to 1,200 sq. ft., McBurney said.
He also said most of the units are grade-level and in compliance with brand new regulations that are designed for aging in place. The plans include grab-bar reinforcements as well as door and bathroom sizes to accommodate wheelchairs.
Flexible, Desirable
“There was a great deal of flexibility built into these construction documents so a person can build their home the way they want without incurring any additional design costs,” McBurney said. “You get over 100 possible combinations of houses that you can build.”
He listed four floor plans, five snow load configurations, two layouts (standard and mirror image), slab or raised floor foundation, heat pump or ducted split HVAC system, and various options for roofing and siding.
He said the complete construction documents include floor plans, elevations, building sections, HVAC ducting, gas line pipe sizing, energy calculations, fire sprinkler plans, solar plans, structural details and structural sheets for shear, foundation and roof framing.
The plans are “highly usable and desirable,” McBurney said. He noted the dwellings were designed for the most cost-effective use of building materials and have easily adaptable, open-concept interiors.
Architects & Engineers
In collaboration with Jackson & Sands Engineering Inc. of Chico, the Russell Davidson Architecture + Design firm of Grass Valley created the master plans.
Development of the plans cost $387,000, which came from a $200,000 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant, $104,000 Local Early Action Planning (LEAP) grant and $83,000 from partner jurisdictions.
In an “egalitarian” decision, each of the six partner jurisdictions were allowed to give away six sets of plans for free regardless of size or population, McBurney told the supervisors.
Cost conscious
These discounted master plans are part of the overall attempt to mitigate the homeless/housing crisis in the region.
Senate Bill 9, The H.O.M.E. (Housing Opportunity and More Efficiency) Act, was enacted to permit an owner of single-family parcel in urban area split their lot to accommodate up to four dwelling units on their property.
While the effort is primarily to make more housing available and affordable to lower-income, working people, there is also an incentive for homeowners to build and rent ADUs on their property.
At a recent Nevada County Economic Resource Council meeting on housing, several property owners said they could only afford to own their property by renting to tenants to help pay for their mortgage and living costs.
Return on investment
“I believe one benchmark for success would be 36 uses of these plans, which would approximate the $ 387,000 investment” at $10K savings to customers,” McBurney told the supervisors .
“We’re excited about the possibilities of far exceeding the cost of investment that we made in terms of customer savings,” he said.
“We have the next three years to see how things go,” he said.
While he did not have numbers on how many plans have been given away or sold in each of the six jurisdictions, he did report more than100 people had signed up for plans in Placer County within the first month of plans availability in April.
In an email, he told The Union, “All jurisdictions will be reporting annually on how many housing units are constructed using the plans.”
Supervisors “excited”
“It’s a great program,” said Ed Scofield, chair of the Board of Supervisors.
Supervisor Sue Hoek said, “It has a lot of potential” for families starting their first home.
“I’m excited,” said Supervisor Hardy Bullock. “It’s an awesome way to build housing.”
He noted all six sets of free plans were taken almost immediately in Truckee, which is in his district. “I wish we could give more of them away.”
Supervisor Heidi Hall also was “excited” that builders had multiple options to customize their plans. And she agreed with Bullock, “Why do we want to limit how many we give out for free? We want to encourage more ADU building.”
County Executive Officer Alison Lehman informed the supervisors that county staff shares the supervisors’ concerns. In addition to the $387,000 they received, the architectural and engineering firms collect the $1,200 for each set of plans. Also, they limited each jurisdiction to giving away only six free plans, she said.
She added staff is looking to find ways to offer the plans at “a more affordable rate.”
“That would be totally worth revisiting,” Hall stated firmly.
Unknown costs
“I think this is fantastic,” Supervisor Lisa Swarthout said. “I’m a huge fan the ADU. I think it’s a great way to build some additional housing in our community.”
Moreover, “It offsets mortgage costs. It adds value,” she said, noting that she gets buyer inquiries on her Grass Valley home specifically because she has a “granny unit” on her property.
Swarthout had concerns, however, about the difficulty of estimating the real cost of building these homes, which would include permits and fees as well as the actual cost of construction. Additionally, she noted prospective builders also had to add in infrastructure costs like septic system, well, electrical and gas lines, and road and driveway standards.
McBurney confirmed to Swarthout that certain fees would be waived for buildings under 800 square feet.
George Shureck, director of the Nevada County Building Department, was also at the May 9 supervisors meeting. He told Swarthout that the master plans give “a reduction in costs of the plans only.”
Both Swarthout and Hall said their constituents are complaining to them about the expense and hassle of building an ADU or a house.
“We’re here to help people,” Shureck said. He urged prospective builders to “do a little homework” and come in to the building, planning and environmental health departments to “make sure we’re all on the same page” because each parcel is different.
“This process can be cumbersome,” he conceded.
By the book
Hall and Swarthout both asked for a one-sheet or handbook that could make it easier for prospective builders to understand the process and costs.
Scofield invited Barbara Bashall of the Nevada County Contractors Association to address the issue. Bashall said the association, which supports the ADU master plans, is working with the county to develop a handbook with a “cost calculator” for first-time builders.
Lehman confirmed this, saying, “We’re rolling out the handbook this fall.”
Acknowledging the supervisors’ concerns for their constituents, Lehman added, “We’ll have staff circle back to board members for input” before the handbook is finalized and published.
In a follow-up email June 7, McBurney offered ballpark figures on the construction cost of the three master plans that have been released:
One-bedroom unit over the garage: starting at $180,000
Two-bedroom unit without garage: starting at $225,000
Three-bedroom unit without garage: starting at $300,000
These numbers do not include whatever infrastructure costs that are necessary to serve the dwelling unit.
For more information about the ADU/House Master Plans, go to http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/CDAHousing or call the Nevada County Building Department at 530-265-1222, Option 1.