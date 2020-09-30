County library calls for authors for November showcase

The Nevada County Community Library has put out a call for authors to participate in the third annual Local Author Showcase.

The showcase will take place Nov. 4-7, and will be held virtually. Artists can apply at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/2582/Local-Author-Showcase.

Authors who would like to participate in the showcase must submit a request form by Oct. 30.

In its first two years, this event was held in Nevada City’s Madelyn Helling Library and then the Eric Rood Administrative Center.

Megan Lloyd, Nevada County Community Library adult services librarian, said library staff decided around July that planning a virtual event for this year’s showcase would be the best option amid COVID-19 concerns. The event dates were chosen based on Indie Author Day, which will be celebrated by libraries across the U.S. and Canada on Nov. 7.

Over the course of four days, virtual attendees of the showcase will be able to watch invited speakers, panels, and webinars through the county library’s website. Lloyd said the programming would explore topics such as nature writing in Nevada County, picture books and illustration, and how to support local authors. Local booksellers will present information on their business and book advertisement process, and Lloyd said the library plans to invite publishers to share their work.

The event will end with keynote speaker Molly Fisk, inaugural poet laureate of Nevada County.

Lloyd said the event would welcome a wide variety of authors, both in genre and format.

“We want to welcome anyone and everyone,” she said. “Whatever kind of creative writing outlet works for you, we’d love to have you come be a part of it.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.