NCCFD

Pat Sullivan, NCCFD Division Chief of Operations at this week’s NCCFD board meeting where the Board of Directors agreed to send a letter to the county requesting for a million dollars over two years to fund staffing at the Rough and Ready fire station #59. The county supervisors will decide whether or not to approve the funding on August 8.

 Marianne Boll-See/mboll-see@theunion.com

Staff Writer

A unanimous vote that will guarantee that the Rough and Ready fire station will be fully staffed, 24 hours a day, was made at a regularly scheduled meeting of the board of directors for the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District this week.

To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.