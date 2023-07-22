Staff Writer
A unanimous vote that will guarantee that the Rough and Ready fire station will be fully staffed, 24 hours a day, was made at a regularly scheduled meeting of the board of directors for the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District this week.
The approval of an agreement with neighboring fire districts and a letter sent to Nevada County Board of Supervisors comes as a relief with the progression of fire season.
The letter to the county requests the gap funding needed for Nevada County Consolidated Fire District (NCCFD) and Penn Valley Fire Protection District (PVFPD) to maintain operational effectiveness for Rough and Ready Fire Station 59, according to a letter that will be sent to the county.
The county will still have to approve the temporary gap funding at the upcoming Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting on August 8.
“The board will vote on a million dollars over a 24 month period to cover the cost of keeping the Rough and Ready fire station open while they are working on the stabilization and consolidation with the three agencies,“ Swarthout said.
“The purpose of this gap funding will ensure that the services for the citizens of PVFPD and NCCFD will not be diluted by the fiscal demands of co-staffing the RRFPD fire station,” the letter to the county reads.
NCCFD and PVFPD have partnered and developed a short-term plan to staff Station 59 to avert a catastrophic gap in coverage and maintain critical staffing levels needed for the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District (RFPD) community.
After experiencing a decline in revenue to maintain minimal staffing, the Rough & Ready Fire Board of Directors’ only option was to lay off all remaining employees and file for dissolution with the Nevada County Local Agency Formation Committee (LAFCo) despite all efforts.
The NCCFD also voted unanimously to move forward with the MOU with the Rough and Ready Fire and Penn Valley Fire,” Supervisor Lisa Swarthout said.
“This is something they should have done long ago,” Pat Sullivan, NCCFD Division Chief of Operations said.
A plan must be in place to reorganize the fire districts for LAFCo to approve, according to Bruce Stephenson, PVFPD Chairman said.
“There is a plan that we have to present to LAFCo,” Stephenson said. “We’ve taken care of a lot of the operational details already. [The Chiefs] have done this through joint staffing… the rest of it will fall into the plan we have to present.”
RRFPD, PVFPD, and NCCFD districts will bring the agreement regarding a reorganization plan for approval by each of their Boards of Directors by December 1, 2023, according to the MOU
The Districts will apply to LAFCo for reorganization by February 1, 2024 and the complete reorganization of the new district by July 1, 2024, if approved by LAFCo.
Plans for purchases and sales
The NCCFD also approved the purchase of a new fire engine for NCCFD for the amount of $1,096,832.20, according to a proposal from Golden State Fire Apparatus.
“We’re asking to get on the list for a new fire engine. Right now the wait time for new apparatus is four years,” Kevin Greene is a Supervisor, Fleet & Facilities at NCCFD said. “Every day we wait, if four more years longer.”
This engine will replace the current oldest engine which is a 2006. The life of an engine is 15 years front line, 10 years reserve, according to Greene.
“There’s no out of pocket right now,” Greene said.
Old engines are kept in reserve, according to Greene, and used when several incidents happen at once.
“They do get used, they just don’t get used everyday,” Greene said.
Just the day before there was a second alarm fire so staff came in and staffed up reserve engines while crews were on the structure fire, according to Greene.
Two surplus vehicles will also be surplussed to Nevada City Police Department (NCPD) after the NCCFD board’s approval.
Chief Pat Sullivan met with the NCPD because the vehicles were police cars and can not be sold to the public, according to Sullivan.
“The 2017 Ford Interceptor and 2018 Ford Interceptor. These were utilized as peace officer vehicles and are no longer needed with their retirement,” according to the NCCFD report.
The district would receive revenue in the amount of $38,000 which will be placed in Fund 758 for a future vehicle purchase.