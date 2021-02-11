County expecting improved data on vaccine progress

As of Thursday, 12,955 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Nevada County residents, according to the state COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

Nevada County Director of Health and Human Services Ryan Gruver said Wednesday that this number does not necessarily represent the true vaccination progress within the county, as it is specifically based on vaccine recipients’ county of residence.

One factor that could skew these numbers, according to Gruver, is that sectors of the population that have received vaccine priority due to their occupation — including school staff and health care workers — have been directed to be vaccinated in the county where they are employed rather than their county of residence.

Gruver said the state has indicated it will start releasing data to counties on the doses received and administered within their county, as opposed to residents from a county, although it has not done so yet.

“We’re looking to make sure that that’s coming out,” he said.

Asked about whether the state has begun to modify its allocation of vaccine to Nevada County to reflect the community’s high percentage of residents 65 and older, Gruver said, “That did get started, and it’s something that’s been phased in.”

Gruver explained that, in recent weeks, the state has gradually shifted its emphasis toward age demographics when allocating vaccine doses to counties, a shift which “should result in more vaccine” for Nevada County.

As of last Friday, according to Public Health, the county has been allocated a total of 12,700 doses, including first and second doses. However, this number doesn’t include vaccines distributed directly to certain health care facilities and programs.

Upon arrival, this will represent an increase of 2,075 from the 10,625 doses officials said had been received as of last Wednesday.

In a Jan. 27 press release, county officials said the county had received “just over 5,000” total doses at that time, meaning approximately half of Nevada County’s total doses received to date have arrived within the last two weeks.

According to a county release last week, the county has been receiving an average of 1,850 doses per week.

