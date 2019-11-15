County education board member resigns Wednesday

Paula Sarantopoulos has sat on the Nevada County Board of Education since April of 2018.

At Wednesday’s board meeting, she resigned from her position.

Sarantopoulos has been a long-running education representative in the county. Before her position on the county board, she was a Grass Valley School District board member for 15 years.

Sarantopoulos will be taking a job with Tuolumne County working as a health program technician, leaving her job as the home-care coordinator for Nevada-Sierra Connecting Point Public Authority.

“I really enjoyed seeing how well run our county schools are,” she said.

The county education office has 60 days to fill the empty seat, according to Samie White, assistant to Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay. White said usually about one to three individuals apply for the position.

Those eligible to run include county residents who are registered to vote and at least 18 years old, and individuals “not otherwise legally disqualified from holding civil office.”

On Nov. 25, an application to be appointed to the board will be made available in several places, including on the Nevada County Board of Education office’s website (http://www.nevco.org/nevada-county-board-of-education/), the office’s physical location (380 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley) and will be posted in The Union.

