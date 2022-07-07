County chooses first emergency services chief

These days, Nevada County’s Emergency Operations Center is open an average of 50 days annually compared to just a handful of days only a few years ago.

From wildfires and winter storms to extended power outages, extreme weather events are increasingly impacting the area, and the county has increased its response to meet the community’s needs. Still, wildfire prevention and mitigation needs continue to grow, officials said.

To help meet these needs, Craig Griesbach was named the county’s first emergency services director. Griesbach, who will oversee the Office of Emergency Services operations and team, begins in the new role on July 11.

“We’ve ramped up our response to wildfire mitigation and emergency events, but the need for coordinated emergency services for our community continues to outpace the resources we have in place,” said Information and General Services Director Steve Monaghan. “Craig has a strong background in management, land use planning, and stakeholder engagement that will help take the county’s emergency services to the next level. We’re excited to welcome him as the director of emergency services to help us face the current challenges we see as a community.”

Griesbach brings over 17 years of experience managing and leading local government programs in the areas of land use and emergency services, and has experience collaborating with law enforcement and fire agencies.

He has a bachelor’s in organizational leadership and is a graduate of the Nevada County Community Leadership Institute. He is a credentialed fellow of the California State Association of Counties’ Senior Executive Program, and is accredited as a post-disaster assessment evaluator by the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and has certifications in the National Incident Management System.

“Emergency preparedness is at the forefront of everyone’s mind,” he said. “How are we going to keep our families safe? How are we going to be prepared to adapt to any emergency? Do we have the resources to accomplish everything we need to do? I’m inspired to be a part of the solution to these problems in our community.”

Griesbach has served as Nevada County’s building director for nearly 10 years. Nevada County’s agricultural commissioner, Chris de Nijs, will be serving as the county’s interim building director and agricultural commissioner while a formal recruitment for Building Director takes place.

Source: Nevada County.