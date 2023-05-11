The Nevada County Planning Commission heard arguments for and against the proposed Idaho-Maryland Mine Project yesterday in the chambers of the Eric Rood Administration Center in Nevada City.
The chambers were filled to capacity from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and public comments will continue today as the Commission allows.
As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, at least 365 people were signed up to speak during the public comment, according to officials from the county.
Concerned residents were seated outside of the Rood Center watching the meeting on monitors streaming the meeting live and in two of the overflow rooms on the second level of the Rood Center and in the center's former cafe as well.
Matt Kelley, Senior Planner and Nick Pappani, representing Raney Planning and Management presented the staff’s analysis of Recommendation A and Recommendation B.
Kelly reviewed issues the project is consistent and inconsistent with the Nevada County General Plan policies, zoning codes, required variances for the height of some of the proposed buildings and amendments to maps.
Ben Mossman, president of Rise Grass Valley, Inc. made a presentation to the Commission stating that mining is part of the history of the area and will offer benefits for the future.
“The Idaho-Maryland mine was once the second gold producer by annual production in the entire United States,” Mossman said. “Before it was forced to close in 1942, the mine employed 1,000 people and was producing on average 120,000 ounces of gold per year.”
The mine is exceptional because of the high grade of the gold, according to Mossman.
“I support reopening the Idaho-Mayland mine because of the good paying jobs that Nevada County needs,” Pete Perez, resident of Grass Valley for 22 years, said. “I also believe that this state-of-the art mine… could be a world class example of how to mine cleanly, ethically and responsibly.”
Arguments in favor of the mine project stated that the mine project would improve the industrial site with trees that would shield the buildings from public view and buildings where much of the noise would be contained, according to Braiden Chadwick, council to Rise said.
Rise Grass Valley Inc. disagreed with some of the issues regarding the staff’s interpretation of the intensity of the project.
“The intensity issue is overblown,” Chadwick said.
People will be working in a building or underground so sound will be almost non-existent and trucking doesn’t run at night, according to Chadwick.
A variance would be necessary for the project to be approved regarding the size and scale of the buildings; however, Chadwick was able to point out five other examples where variances were allowed in the County.
“This isn’t your grandfather’s gold mine; our environmentally conscious and state-of-the-art gold mine has no significant impacts on water quality, wells or air quality and it will provide hundreds of good-paying jobs for Nevada County residents,” Jarryd Gonzales, representative for Rise Gold said.
The Planning Commission will choose from a “multiple choice” of recommendations which could even involve a combination of items in the initial recommendations, which was rather uncommon according to Supervisorial District IV, Mike Mastrodonato.
Speakers against the mine project gathered in the hundreds and urged the Commission to reject the project and the Environment Impact Report (EIR).
Failures in the EIR focused on air quality, soil contamination, water usage and contamination, traffic impacts were a few of the points made by individuals representing community groups against the mine project.
“There is overwhelming evidence on the record…that the EIR does not comply with CEQA,” Jillian Blanchard, Land Use attorney said. “The EIR fails to evaluate and mitigate significant impacts related to mine waste, air quality, biological and well impacts... It fails to adequately include the Centennial Site as part of the project.”
Two concerns from Jennifer Hansen, General Manager of the Nevada Irrigation District regarding well monitoring and the quality and quantity of local wells, was presented to the commissioners.
“Ground water greatly fluctuates from rain and snowmelt… we recommend a full three years of baseline monitoring,” Hansen said.
Climate change has been causing a decrease in groundwater levels, according to Hansen, also NID requests that the County require a payment of a security bond in the development agreement in the case that financial assurance if wells were impacted and needed to be connected to potable water.
