County cancels legal seminars for April and May
With the uncertainty as to how long Governor Newsom’s stay-at-home order may last due to COVID-19, and the Nevada County Courthouse’s limited services, the Law Library has made the decision to cancel previously planned April and May noontime legal seminars. A seminar scheduled for June, “How Elders May Recover Financial Abuse by Brokers/Dealers,” is still not officially confirmed. An update will be announced several weeks in advance.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.