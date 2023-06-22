Staff Writer
Housing, cannabis activities, and emergency preparedness saw the three the largest increases for the $369,817,435 proposed final budget for Nevada County fiscal year 2023/2024 presented in a public hearing at the Eric Rood Administration Center located at 950 Maidu Avenue in Nevada City.
Of the total budget, over 47% or $164 million, comes from state and federal sources for core services and board priorities, according to Martin Polt, Nevada County Chief Fiscal Officer.
The budget reflects eight objectives that are a priority to the board including fiscal stability/core services, housing, emergency preparedness, economic development, broadband infrastructure, homelessness, recreation and climate resilience.
“The budget highlights include “supporting core services and board priorities through alignment and department resources,” Polt said.
Examples of core services were state mandates, emergencies, services that support health and safety, such as county infrastructure, roads, jail, justice and basic mental health services and social services, according to Polt.
The creation of the budget is a year-round process with workshops to set priorities, reviews of legislation and policy outreach and public input, according to Polt.
Sources of revenue include property tax which increased from last year by 7.8% or $4 million, however, transfer taxes, which is money the county receives when properties are bought and sold, had a significant decline of 26.5% or negative $615,000 reflecting the current real estate market, according to Polt.
“$349 million total revenue is an 8.4% or $27 million increase from the 2021/22 budget,” Polt said.
Sales tax remained pretty flat at a 1.2% increase, however tax for accommodations at hotel, motel and short-term rental lodging or camping facilities in the unincorporated areas of the county at a rate of 10%, known as a transient occupancy tax, are strong bringing in $298,000 to the county revenue, according to Polt.
Behavioral health was the largest revenue source bringing in $8.9 million with state run programs such as CalAIM, a five-year plan to transform Medi-Cal offering Californians a more equitable approach that prioritizes prevention and whole person care.
Highlights of the budget include state and federal dollars to provide housing and resources for the most vulnerable.
Responsible investing in critical infrastructure for public safety and managing and reducing waste was also highlighted in the budget.
One time planned expenses including the $11 million for the solid waste transfer station improvement project on McCourtney Road were also highlighted.
While expenditures for roads and capital improvement projects decreased by $1.8 million from last year, a $1 million increase was spent on the cannabis industry as part of the county’s economic priorities.
Expenditures for cannabis activity include GO-Biz, (Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development) and the issuing licenses based on the type of cannabis activity a business will perform by the Department of Cannabis Control.
Cannabis taxes have a cautionary symbol event though they were up 30% from last year, they are still not balancing what was budgeted.
“I’m really seeing some improvement there,” Polt said.
Total expenses for the 2022/23 budget are $370 million, which is an 11.8% increase from last year but still considered to be fiscally prudent.
Two categories, salaries/benefits and services/supplies, were the bulk of those expenses.
The service/supply category includes communications, computers, professional services, rent, utilities or travel expenses.
“Contracts were the biggest part of the services and supply expenditures,” Polt said.
In response to a public comment regarding this year’s increase in staffing in the county, Hardy Bullock, supervisor for District 5 explained that even though the budget has doubled since 2008/09, staffing has actually decreased.
Also, when the county gets grant funding to administer contracts for green waste or building homeless service amenities, they may have a grant that handles the construction of that project but don’t have additional staff to handle the downstream effects and impacts on other offices, according to Bullock.
“When responding to the community on an emergency basis, including fires or snowstorms, or the community driven priorities that the board creates, those require staffing,” Bullock said.
“In my opinion we are mean and lean and it takes staffing to get these things accomplished,” Bullock said.
The uncertainty in the state and federal budgets did not impact the county’s budget overall, according to Polt.
Governor Gavin Newsom will need to sign the revised May budget by July 1 which reduced some revenue assumptions by up to $35 billion.
The county budget does not reflect a recession scenario meaning reserves are not used.
“We do have the resources in the general fund and other departments to weather a recession,” Polt said.
The federal debt ceiling is finally complete and it did not affect the county budget, according to Polt.
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was federal money that was at risk of going away with the debt ceiling negotiations.
ARPA was designed to help small businesses hard-hit by the COVID shutdowns and enable them to rehire and retain workers.
“In this state of a rocky state budget and a rocky federal budget, we are stable and prepared for the future,” Heidi Hall, supervisor for District 1 said. “Especially for a rural county.”
Staff recommends that the general fund totaling about $39 million be directed to the board objectives and over $10 million of it for emergencies and uncertainties.
The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will consider approving the 2023/24 budget at a meeting scheduled for June 27 at the Rood Center.
“Hopefully you will adopt the budget at the next meeting,” Polt said.