Nevada County officials held a press conference Monday, catching Nevada County residents up with the latest in the county’s efforts in aiding those impacted by the area’s latest round of storms.
Taylor Wolfe, Public Information Officer for Nevada County said: “Our emergency operations center staff (have been) active for 11 days…responding to 174 outages affecting 6,000 households.”
Wolfe went on to say that of the 12,000 Nevada County residents who experienced outages, about half of those affected have had their power restored.
Dave Sarantopolous, a representative for the Western Propane Gas Association addressed the issues customers have been having with propane delivery. “(We have) been in contact with every marketer. Some are regional, others are national, but in any case all of our marketers have all of their employees boots on the ground, pedal to the metal. Working dawn to dusk,” he said.
Sarantopolous said the biggest challenges for propane companies are in the weather and its impact on their delivery methods. He explained that most propane delivery trucks are two-wheel drive which are hindered by road restrictions. The primary objective for his organization, he said, is to identify which accounts are accessible.
“We have a finite amount of resources so getting access is a big thing,” said Sarantopoulos. “Our drivers (face) unique safety risks when it comes to traveling on the roadway. We don’t want to take the chance of an unsafe situation. And of course identifying the accounts that have run out, or are going to run out. If a customer runs out it’s not a one and done thing…runouts can continue to happen even after the weather has stopped. Our goal is to get on top of it and to deliver to as many people as possible.”
As for whether or not the anticipated rain will affect the water flow, Nevada County Emergency Services Director Craig Griesbach said the situation is one that his agency is closely monitoring.
“The most recent brief (said) there weren’t any primary concerns for the foothills area,” said Griesbach. “As of right now there are not really any primary threats.
“I think any time you have storms back-to-back we are going with what that storm brings. As the sheriff mentioned, there are people in remote areas (for whom) it’s very serious. It’s just varying levels throughout our community.”
It was addressed that there has been structural damage and failures, not uncommon with heavy snowfall.
Representatives from Pacific Gas & Electric said that the program offered in years past, supplying firewood to those in need, will be halted for this season, citing people abusing the service to obtain free wood in order to sell at a profit.
“People were coming to pick up and sell it on Craigslist,” said Brandon Sanders of PG&E. “It’s not really our role. And then people were using it for their own personal benefit. We’re not going to be doing that.”
Agencies in Nevada County responded to 214 emergency calls, with 121 medical, and 30 structural collapses. Any roads that remained closed or limited remain so because the county needs to assess each situation while placing priority on residential access, school buses, and propane trucks.
“On our end it continues to be all hands on deck,” said Taylor Wolfe, “though all roads are passable except for roads where utility work is going on. So all hands on deck to respond to the community.”
Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or by calling 530-477-4232.