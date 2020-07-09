County Board of Supervisors transition to virtual meetings

Since June 1, Nevada County has seen the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases triple, from 42 at the beginning of the month to 116 on June 30. In these first weeks of July, we have seen another sharp increase of 39 cases for a total of 155 cases in Nevada County.

Due to the recent increases in local COVID-19 cases, the County of Nevada Board of Supervisors will be moving back into a virtual board meeting format for Tuesday’s July 14 meeting.

“Our Board is in agreement that we continue an open and orderly process of governing even with the challenges of coronavirus,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Heidi Hall. “In order to be in compliance with recommendations, it is important to have the flexibility to move to virtual meetings during a sharp increase in positive cases. This is decision is not made lightly and is for the health and safety of staff and constituents and is in alignment with our local cities and town.”

Members of the public are encouraged to continue their participation in the Board process by submitting public comment for Board meetings. Public comment for Board meetings can be submitted by:

• email to bos.publiccomment@co.nevada.ca.us

• phone to 530-264-0554

• before the meeting by eComment at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/boardmeetings.

Members of the public may also contact their Supervisor by email at bdofsupervisors@co.nevada.ca.us or by phone at (530) 265-1480. Residents can find which Supervisor District they live in online at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/bos.

As Nevada County continues to see a significant increase in cases, we continue to work with the public on how to keep our community healthy and safe, and by doing so we support our businesses to continue to be safely open. Please remember to:

• Stay home if your sick or showing symptoms

• Wash your hands frequently

• Wear a face covering to protect others

• Keep your 6 feet of physical distance.