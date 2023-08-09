Staff Writer
The Nevada County Fair returns to the fairgrounds today in Grass Valley, beginning its five day run of fun in the foothills.
The Fair is open from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily, with exhibit buildings open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Sunday until 9:00 p.m. The carnival opens at 11:00 a.m.
“We are so excited to share these beautiful fairgrounds with you and your family,” Nevada County Fairgrounds CEO Andrew Trygg said.
“This year there is an assortment of new features including additional food choices, thrilling carnival rides, and grounds entertainment including the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show which was featured on America’s Got Talent in 2021.
“This is also a great place to reconnect with your inner child and take a spin on one of Butler Amusements’ attractions.
“As you’re walking around the grounds, don’t forget to stop in at the Special Events Tent where you can find fun activities for the whole family including nightly karaoke.
“Our talented fairgrounds team has been working tirelessly over the last several months to produce the most enjoyable Nevada County Fair. We hope that you make memories to last a lifetime,” Trygg said.
Special day promotions
Wednesday, August 9 is Scholar Student Day where students who received an invitation from the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools for earning the Honor Roll will receive free admission until 5:00 p.m.
Community Day is Thursday, August 10. Admission is only $5 all day for adults and children, and children five and under are free. Admission is free until 5:00 p.m. for disabled persons along with one chaperone for those who require assistance.
Family Friday is planned for August 11, with the first 500 guests receiving one free carnival ride coupon.
Saturday, August 12 is Military Appreciation Day. Admission will be free that day for active and retired military who show ID until 5:00 p.m. Accompanying family members will need to purchase a regularly priced ticket.
Sunday, August 13 is Sunday Funday, winding up the last day of the 2023 Nevada County Fair. Admission will be free for children 12 and under until 5:00 p.m.
Regular admission, parking and free bus service
Regular admission prices are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors over 65 years old, $5 for children between the ages of six and 12 years old, and children under five years old are free.
For unlimited rides on any day, purchase a pay-one-price bracelet for $35.
Daily parking at the fair is $7 and there are no in-and-out privileges.
Unlimited parking is available at Gate 4 for all five days for the price of $25.
Nevada County Connects provides free travel on the bus (out of Grass Valley only) to and from the fairgrounds for the duration of the fair. The bus will be available (no Nevada City bus shuttle) and will depart from Church and Neal Streets (in front of Tri-Counties Bank) starting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.
The bus runs every 30 minutes with additional stops at the Pine Creek and Target/ SPD shopping centers and Tinloy Transit Center.
The last departure from the Fairgrounds leaves at 11:00 p.m. Call 530-477-0103, extension 0 for information or visit NevadaCountyConnects.com.
A free shuttle bus also runs from Nevada Union High School to/from the Fairgrounds.Park your car for free at the high school, hop on the shuttle and enjoy your day at the fair.
The Nevada Union shuttle runs every half hour to the Fairgrounds, with services beginning at 8:30 a.m. The last bus leaves the Fairgrounds at 11:30 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to save time and buy your tickets online. Don’t stand in line.
To purchase your tickets for the Nevada County Fair, visit NevadaCountyFair.com.
You can purchase admissions tickets, event parking passes, five day Fair passes, arena event tickets, and carnival ride wristbands.
Special Events Tent
Stop by the Special Events Tent for a multitude of different family fun activities ranging from music trivia contests, to corn shucking contests, a watermelon eating challenge, and more.
Participate or just be part of the audience at the music trivia contest called Who Knows That Tune? on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 6:00 p.m. with a new round every half hour.
Join in to win fun prizes after your team listens to a snippet of a song and is the first to name the title. Sign-ups start at noon and teams must be between two and six members.
Another free activity is Shuck It! A Corn Husking Contest on Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Be the fastest at shucking corn clean; the twist is that you have to remove the husk and the silk with your feet!
A classic contest for any summertime fair is the hands free Watermelon Eating Challenge happening under the Special Events Tent on Friday from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Artists of all ages will win prizes for creating a painting in 20 minutes happening at the Live Art Showdown on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
When the afternoon heats up, join in on the Frozen T-Shirt Challenge on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Shirts are doused with water, scrunched, and frozen. The object is to thaw the T-shirt and successfully fit your head and arms into the shirt.
The first person to do so in their age category will be the winner. Limited number of entrants allowed.
Take a break from the rides and climb a rock wall located in The Green and sponsored by the professionals at the Climbing Wall.
Kids young and old will get a thrill out of panning for gold in the Magic Forest location.
A miniature railroad exhibit is sure to impress, located in the Quonset Hut and sponsored by the Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum.
The Canine Stars Dog Show performance happens at least twice daily in the Area Green, or find a spot in the shade to listen to music and stories that are sure to tickle your funny bone by Alkali, Last of the 49ers.
At 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, don’t miss the gaited horse showcase in the horse arena sponsored by Hidden Gait Ranch and Linden Lea Ranch. A gaited horse is one that can perform one or more gaits other than walk, trot, canter, and gallop. Most gaited horse breeds always have one foot on the ground, which conserves the horse’s energy and makes the rider have a smoother experience.
The exhibit buildings display arts, woodworking, baked goods, floriculture, ag mechanics and more.
Walk through the livestock barns and talk with the young people who have raised and cared for their animals and want to share their experiences with the fair visitors.
The Nevada County Master Gardeners will have an informational presentation called “Gardening with Deer in the Foothills” at 11:30 a.m. located in the Family Farm area.
The California Blacksmith Association will have demonstrations on the Art of Forging Metal Using Tools Like a Hammer and an Anvil to Make Objects! Also located in the Family Farm.
There is ongoing musical entertainment from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. each day on each of the three stages around the fairgrounds.
Well-known bands like the Nipper Brothers performing as a Grateful Dead Tribute Band, Elevation playing Funk Rock, and Chad Bushnell’s Garth Brooks Tribute are among the over a dozen performances planned.
Arena events
Arena events include a concert with country singer Tyler Rich on Wednesday, August 9 at 7:00 p.m. with Ariel Jean Band as the opening performance for $30 reserved seating and $60 VIP.
For the first time in a long time Thursday, August 10 is the Bulls and Broncs Rodeo starting at 7:00 p.m. with adult tickets for $15 and children under 12 for $8.
Friday and Saturday nights monster trucks by All Star Motorsport Productions start at 7:00 p.m. with tickets for adults at $15 and children under 12 for $8. Tickets include a meet and greet in the arena from 5:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m.
The Rough Truck Challenge is new this year and will feature SUV side-by side racing starting at 7:00 p.m. Sunday. Adult tickets are $15 and children under 12 are $8 with the meet and greet before the event from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The cost of the fair admission is required with the additional entry ticket to the arena events each night.
Service available
ATMs will be located near Gate 1 at Main Street Center, Sugar Pine Lodge and near the Foundation Station.
Guest Services Located at Gate 1 and 5. Lost Children services, wheelchairs, and stroller rentals are located at Gate 1. Lost and found is located at both locations.
A first aid station is located in the Log Cabin at the arena end of Treat Street.
The Rock ‘n Relax Lounge provides families with a cool, quiet room to feed and change their babies.
No dogs or other pets are allowed on the grounds during the fair. Service dogs only.
Pets providing emotional support, well-being, comfort or companionship are not recognized as service animals under ADA regulations and are not permitted.
Water and outside food are allowed to be brought on the grounds; however, glass bottles and ice chests are prohibited. Small, soft-sided coolers and small lawn chairs are allowed.
The Nevada County Fairgrounds does not allow smoking or vaping on the fairgrounds, except in one of four designated outdoor areas.