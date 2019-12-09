Country Christmas Faire contest awards

The 35th Annual Country Christmas Faire at the Nevada County Fairgrounds welcomed more than 110 vendors, featured a gingerbread house and a new holiday ornament contest, and partnered with the Interfaith Food Ministry to offer a community canned food drive.

The annual gingerbread house competition featured more than 40 entries. Of those entries, the “Best of Show” was awarded to Heather Mickelson of Rocklin and the “People’s Choice” went to the group entry created by Joanne Perilman & Avery Lawson of Grass Valley. Both winners received a gift basket donated by Tess’ Kitchen Store.

The new holiday ornament contest received more than 50 entries. The “Best of Show” winner was Mary Wood of Rough and Ready, and the People’s Choice was awarded to Cheyanne Marchinek of Penn Valley. Both winners received a gift certificate to Ben Franklin.

At Sunday’s canned food drive, Interfaith Food Ministry collected more than 300 pounds of food for families in need in Nevada County. The Clear Creek School Errand Elves raised funds for science camp tuition, and the Northern Mines Service Unit Girl Scouts provided babysitting to raise funds for community service projects.

The names of all the gingerbread house and holiday ornament contest winners can be found on the fairgrounds’ website at http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com.