Counting the vote: Elections officials work to tabulate final tally

Nevada County Elections Office workers have been busy tabulating votes from the Nov. 8 California midterm elections. According to Nevada County Registrar of Voters Greg Diaz, thousands of ballots have yet to be counted.

Photo: Courtesy Justin Smith

The urgency surrounding Election Day for the 2022 California midterms is officially behind us, but now local elections officials must count the votes.

As of midnight Tuesday, 100 percent of precincts had reported, ending a busy campaign season for many.

Nevada County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Greg Diaz said that the elections office is keeping busy, with what he said was thousands of unprocessed ballots to go through. The unprocessed ballot report will be released today.

“Things were very busy, very organized,” Diaz said. “I think voters had a good experience. We had a heavy walk-in (turnout). All in all it was a great performance by the elections team.”

Diaz added that his office is going to attempt to certify the election by December 2, though the official deadline is December 8.

“It’s not over ‘til it’s over,” said Lisa Swarthout Wednesday. Results had Swarthout in the lead in the race for District 3 County Supervisor with 63.81 percent of the votes versus opponent Patti Ingraham Spencer’s 36.19 percent.

Workers process ballots this week at the Nevada County Elections Office in the Eric Rood Administrative Center.

Photo: Courtesy Justin Smith

“I am cautiously optimistic with the lead that I have but will not be making any declarative statements until the numbers are all in.”

In Grass Valley, incumbent Hilary Hodge along with newcomer Haven Caravelli currently sit in the lead for the two open seats over Mathew Coulter, who currently holds about 15 percent of the vote in the three way race.

“I am so excited! I just feel super inspired to serve my community,” Caravelli said.

Caravelli has been involved in a number of volunteer positions in Grass Valley and has played an integral role in bringing many of downtown Grass Valley’s murals to fruition.

“I think early results are pretty enthusiastic,” Hodge said. “I am thrilled to get an opportunity to continue serving my community through local city government.

“Voting is a privilege not just a right and I hope that people continue to have faith in their elected leaders and to stay involved throughout the year, not just election day.”

Workers process ballots this week at the Nevada County Elections Office in the Eric Rood Administrative Center.

Photo: Courtesy Justin Smith

Unofficial cumulative totals from local races are as follows:

Grass Valley City Council (choosing two)

Hillary Hodge with 44.22 percent.

Haven Caravelli with 40.51 percent.

Mathew Coulter with 15.27 percent.

Nevada County Supervisor District 3

Lisa Swarthout with 61.82 percent.

Patti Ingram Spencer with 38.18 percent.

Measure “V“, Nevada County 1/2 cent sales tax

Yes with 49.39 percent.

No with 50.61 percent.

Measure “W”, Nevada City historical district

No with 64.21 percent.

Yes with 35.79 percent.

Measure “X”, Penn Valley Fire Protection District

Yes with 83.79 percent.

No with 16.21 percent.

Board Trustee, Nevada Joint Union High School District, Area 1

Olivia Pritchett with 59.21 percent.

Jenny Scicluna with 40.79 percent.

Board Trustee, Nevada Joint Union High School District, Area 2

Wendy Willoughby with 51.43 percent.

Stephanie Leishman with 48.57 percent.

Board Trustee, Nevada Joint Union High School District, Area 5

Ken Johnson with 56.61 percent.

Jay Adamson with 43.39 percent.

Board Member, Sierra Joint Community College District, Trustee Area 2

Paul Bancroft with 67.46 percent.

Jeremy Jeffreys with 32.54 percent.

Board Member, Sierra Joint Community College District, Trustee Area 6

Nancy Palmer with 56.15 percent.

Carolyn Bronson with 43.85 percent.

Trustee, Chicago Park Elementary School District (choosing three)

Michael Dunham with 33.45 percent.

Cynthia McCoy with 23.61 percent.

Joe Henson with 21.47 percent.

Dustin Mooers with 21.47 percent.

Board Member, Pleasant Ridge Union School District (choosing three)

Peggy Delgado Fava with 33.53 percent.

Kelly McKinley with 25.63 percent.

Deanne Opdahl with 25.28 percent.

Alyise Temores with 16.46 percent.

Nevada County Consolidated Fire Protection District, Director (choosing three)

Keith Gruenberg with 32.27 percent.

Barry Dorland with 29.36 percent.

Jon Hall with 26.65 percent.

Donn Bohnet with 11.72 percent.

North San Juan Fire Protection District, Director – (choosing three)

Bruce E. Boyd with 29.32 percent.

Samantha Hinrichs with 29.24 percent.

Tim Tschantz with 26.33 percent.

Rusty Fites-Kaufman with 15.11 percent.

Truckee Town Council Member (choosing three)

Anna Klovstad with 29.70 percent.

Jan Zabriskie with 28.07 percent.

David Polivy with 25.70 percent.

Suzie Tarnay with 16.52 percent.

Board Member, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, Trustee Area 1

Patrick Mooney with 72.13 percent.

Richard Ludke with 27.87 percent.

Board Member, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, Trustee Area 4

Denyelle Nishimori with 68.84 percent.

Heather Whitney with 31.16 percent.

Board Member, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, Trustee Area 5

Diana “Deedee” Driller with 70.14 percent.

Shannon M. Hansen with 29.86 percent.

To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.