Countdown to Christmas
With less than a week until Christmas, holiday shopping in Nevada County is in full swing.
Shoppers wearing their face coverings could be seen Friday walking in and out of downtown Grass Valley businesses, the majority of which are open for business.
“Yes, things are open,” Downtown Grass Valley Association’s Marni Marshall said. “Food is for takeout, there’s lots of space. The city helped us decorate so beautifully. Some retailers are still having racks outside.”
Though Cornish Christmas was paused this year due to the coronavirus, downtown Grass Valley still has the feel of a street fair with its pedestrian friendly Mill Street.
The town crier still makes his evening stroll through downtown Grass Valley, ringing his bell starting at Mill and Main streets at 6 p.m.
For a list of all of the 240 downtown Grass Valley businesses, visit http://www.downtowngrassvalley.com.
For those that may need help finding a particular gift in downtown Grass Valley, contact Marni Marshall at 530-798-9690.
