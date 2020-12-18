Countdown to Christmas

Christmas shoppers make their way along Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley Friday afternoon. With less than a week before Christmas, holiday shoppers are descending upon Grass Valley and Nevada City shopping centers.

Elias Funez

With less than a week until Christmas, holiday shopping in Nevada County is in full swing.

Shoppers wearing their face coverings could be seen Friday walking in and out of downtown Grass Valley businesses, the majority of which are open for business.

Christmas shoppers purchase their items Friday at La Te Da in downtown Grass Valley.

Elias Funez

“Yes, things are open,” Downtown Grass Valley Association’s Marni Marshall said. “Food is for takeout, there’s lots of space. The city helped us decorate so beautifully. Some retailers are still having racks outside.”

Holiday shoppers peruse the many kitchen and houseware items on sale at Tess’ Kitchen Store off Mill Street.

Elias Funez

Though Cornish Christmas was paused this year due to the coronavirus, downtown Grass Valley still has the feel of a street fair with its pedestrian friendly Mill Street.

The town crier still makes his evening stroll through downtown Grass Valley, ringing his bell starting at Mill and Main streets at 6 p.m.

Grass Valley Games’ Taylor Evans assists Penn Valley’s Toni and Edward Haddock as they shop in the game store’s new and expanded location on Mill Street.

Elias Funez

For a list of all of the 240 downtown Grass Valley businesses, visit http://www.downtowngrassvalley.com.

For those that may need help finding a particular gift in downtown Grass Valley, contact Marni Marshall at 530-798-9690.

Shoppers peruse the many vintage items for sale at Vintage on Mill Street.

Elias Funez

Holiday shoppers take a look a the sidewalk sale rack in front of Mom’s and Mini’s off Mill Street.

Elias Funez