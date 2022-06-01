Council set to increase manager’s buying power

The Nevada City manager could get more purchasing power at the City Council’s next meeting.

A proposed change in a city ordinance would raise the city manager’s buying power, from $5,000 to $25,000. This change also would provide a better tracking method for who, where and why purchases were made, said City Manager Sean Grayson.

A vote is set for June 8.

“It does increase the purchasing authority for the city manager from $5,000, which was a fair amount 37 years ago, but it is less so with inflation, and gives tiers of approval for my authorization up to $25,000,” Grayson said. “But, in my estimation, it is at least 20 staff reports that won’t have to come to the council. It is a five-fold increase in my authority, but it is certainly not an exorbitant amount, in my estimation. The new ordinance creates a system we don’t currently have.”

For a single purchase of supplies, equipment and services of less than $2,500, the purchasing agent, designee or finance director may delegate duties to other members of city staff. Comparative pricing is not required but is highly encouraged.

For purchases of $2,500.01 to $5,000, department staff can’t make a purchase without approval of a purchasing agent and must obtain three competitive quotations.

For purchases of $5,000.01 to $25,000, the authority to award is given to the city manager. Department staff shall not award purchases over $15,000.01 without approval of the city manager and three competitive quotations must be obtained.

Purchases and contracts that exceed $25,000 must be approved by the City Council.

“I’m very comfortable with this ($25,000 cap),” Grayson said. “We can revisit this after we get a few purchase orders under our belt and we can bring a standard contract for ones at a lower level to bear.”

