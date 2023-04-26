In the article titled, “PG&E project halted to flag flora unique to Nevada County” (The Union 04/22) Shane Hanofee should have been identified as a private citizen who was speaking out against PG&E independently from California Native Plant Society. Mr. Hanofee studies botany and feels the PG&E project is tragic. The Union regrets the error.
In an A1 photo package titled, “Showing support for the Earth” (The Union 04/25) a photo submitted by Braden Oliver of the Bear Yuba Land Trust’s community work day, was misattributed. The Union regrets the error.