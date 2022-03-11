 Correction | TheUnion.com
Seventy-five-year-old stonemason Dan Reinhart doesn’t let his age slow him down from working on projects such as this stone bench, which will sit outside of the future community center building at the Cashin’s Field housing development currently under construction along Ridge Road in Nevada City. An A3 photo printed in the Friday, March 11, edition of The Union incorrectly labeled a rock wall at the site as Reinhart’s work. The Union regrets the error.
Photo: Elias Funez

