CoRR changes name to Granite Wellness Centers

Granite Wellness Centers has announced the new name for the organization formerly known as Community Recovery Resources (CoRR). The name change reflects the recognition that the nonprofit organization provides not only treatment and recovery services for substance use disorders, but an array of outreach, education, prevention, and treatment services promoting wellness for individuals, families, children and communities.

Celebrating 45 years of services to local communities, the organization has had four different names over the decades: first Nevada County Council on Alcoholism (1974) then Nevada County Substance Abuse (1995), Community Recovery Resources (2002), and now, Granite Wellness Centers (2019).

“This organization has really evolved over the years to better meet the needs of our community. We embarked on this to better communicate who we are and what we are about, with the primary goal of supporting people to connect with services to improve their quality of life,” said CEO Ariel King Lovett. “The name Granite represents strength, reflecting the strength we recognize in the people we serve, in our strong communities, and solid community partners.”

Granite Wellness Centers is not only about recovery but about individual, family and community wellness with the focus of addressing one of our community’s most pressing challenges — substance use disorders — through a strong continuum of prevention, early intervention, treatment, and after-care support.

Granite Wellness Centers (GWC) embraces a whole-person approach in treating substance use disorders and associated behavioral issues with a primary focus on the family system. This holistic approach to recovery and wellness means offering our clients a full range of services to support complete and enduring recovery. GWC promotes wellness through multiple programs, including prevention work with Coalition for Auburn and Lincoln Youth, Coalition for Nevada County Youth, Student Assistance Programs in over 20 high schools; outpatient services, medication assisted treatment (MAT) for opiate use disorders, DUI classes, adolescent services, individual and family therapy, mothers in recovery, child development, recovery residences/supportive housing, education and parenting classes.

For more information about our services, please visit http://www.granitewellness.org.