UPDATE: Two die in crash on Hwy. 20; Fatalities along stretch in last week-and-a-half reach six

Placer County authorities have identified one of the drivers in last week's fuel tanker wreck as John Drew, 49, of Reno, Nevada.

Drew, driving a Peterbilt big rig around 10:10 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 20, near Bowman Lake Road, was involved in a fatal crash with a Kilroy's Towing Service truck. The identity of the tow truck driver remains unknown, authorities said.

The Placer County Coroner's Office said the cause of death is blunt force injury due to a motor vehicle crash with a fire. The manner of death remains under investigation.

Authorities said they expect another six to eight weeks of investigation, which would include the crash report from the California Highway Patrol and the other driver's identification, before a manner of death is determined.

Last week Chief Deputy Coroner David Clark said DNA is needed to identify the other driver, a process that could take weeks.

Two people died in the crash last week that caused an explosion, sent flames about 40 feet in to the sky and closed Highway 20 for over a day. Two people also died Monday when a vehicle hit a tree along Highway 20 east of the Five Mile House. (See page A1)

Recommended Stories For You

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.