 Cornish Christmas returns: Grass Valley’s holiday street fair back for 2021 | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Cornish Christmas returns: Grass Valley’s holiday street fair back for 2021

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Cornish Christmas-goers line up to have their photos taken with Santa last Friday night along Mill Street. Cornish Christmas takes place again from 5 to 8 p.m. today, Dec. 10 and 17.
Photo: Elias Funez
Clark Kenny, right, of Kenny Concessions keeps a close eye on a hand-dipped corn dog as he prepares food for customers during a busy Cornish Christmas, the first one back after the 2020 COVID-19 break.
Photo: Elias Funez
Leon Fletcher and his dogs Julio and Lola were glad to be dressed up in their festive attire for Cornish Christmas in downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Chris Stevens Courtyard twinkles with icicles as attendees take photos last Friday night during Cornish Christmas.
Photo: Elias Funez
People warm up by an open fire placed in a ring near the Holbrooke Hotel.
Photo: Elias Funez
Hundreds of people took to the intersection of Mill and Main streets, where the 2021 Cornish Christmas kicked off last Friday.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Entertainment
See more