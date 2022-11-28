facebook tracking pixel Cornish Christmas’ return (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Cornish Christmas’ return (PHOTO GALLERY)

Hundreds fill downtown Grass Valley during return of inaugural holiday street faire

Elias Funez
  

Hundreds of people filled downtown Grass Valley’s Mill Street to witness the Christmas tree lighting ceremony and take part in the inaugural Cornish Christmas street faire event of the season. Remaining event dates include Dec. 2, 9, 16, and 23 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Grass Valley City Councilmember Hillary Hodge gets the crowd to sing carols prior to the lighting of the Christmas Tree Friday evening marking the beginning of the Cornish Christmas street faire.
The Cornish Carol Choir takes to the steps of The Union’s historic downtown Grass Valley location once the beginning of Cornish Christmas begins Friday evening.
Photo: Elias Funez
A pair of seasonally dressed pooches take in the evening from the comfort of a baby stroller Friday at Cornish Christmas in downtown Grass Valley.
A family is ready to enjoy the evening on the streets of downtown Grass Valley during the first Cornish Christmas of the season Friday evening.
The gathered crowd cheers and takes photos after the Christmas tree is illuminated in downtown Grass Valley Friday evening.
Photo: Elias Funez
A street poet with his pooch and typewriter at his side readies for the Cornish Christmas crowd to begin milling about following the lighting of the Christmas tree.
Photo: Elias Funez
While some folks gathered around the lighting of the Christmas Tree, others gathered around the warm of the fire along Mill Street during Friday’s Cornish Christmas.
Photo: Elias Funez
Large chocolate, snowmen, basketballs, and other shapes are available for those looking for that chocolatey gift for Christmas.
Photo: Elias Funez
Cornish Christmas merchants smile as they ready for the holiday street faire shopping rush to begin along Mill Street for the inaugural Cornish Christmas of the season Friday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Hundreds of people gather along Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley for the inaugural Cornish Christmas of the year.
Photo: Elias Funez
Folks get the opportunity to peruse the downtown Grass Valley shops during the first Cornish Christmas of the season Friday.
Photo: Elias Funez

Community
